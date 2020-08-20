New Delhi: All parties in Kerala, barring only the BJP, on Thursday reached consensus and said they will not allow the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by leasing it out to the Adani Group. Also Read - 'Privatisation of Trivandrum Airport Against Wishes of People': Kerala CM Vijayan Writes to PM Modi

An all-party meeting convened by the Kerala CM and attended by the ruling Left and opposition Congress demanded the withdrawal of Centre's decision and said they will continue the legal actions against the inclusion of Trivandrum airport under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Last evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the transfer of the airport to a private bidder was "against the wishes of the people" of Kerala, citing "repeated requests" of entrusting the same to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the state government.

“The assurance was that as and when induction of a private player is considered, Government of India would factor in the contributions made by the State Government to the development of the Trivandrum Airport,” Vijayan wrote in a letter, adding that it was discussed during a personal meeting in Delhi.

“In view of the unilateral decision of the Government of India without giving credence to the cogent arguments put forward… it will be difficult for us to offer co-operation to the implementation of the decision,” the letter stated.

However, Civil Aviation Minister slammed the opposition saying the Kerala government did not qualify in Thiruvananthapuram airport’s bidding process that was carried out “in a transparent manner”.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through the PPP model. These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airports will be handed over to the Adani Enterprises which had previously won the rights to run six airports – Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati – after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.