New Delhi: Senior Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday addressed a press conference and avowed that the party will not stake claim since they lack the numbers.

In the 545-seat Lok Sabha, the 2019 General elections were held for 542 seats, out of which BJP alone won 303 and along with the National Democratic Alliance, walked in with 354, thus reducing Congress to 52 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. To stake a claim on the position of Leader of Opposition, a party needs to attain at least 10 per cent of total seats in the election- in this case, 54 seats at least.

Speaking at the press meet, Surjewala said, “Since we’re 2 short officially we can’t have a Leader of Opposition. However, the onus also lies at doorsteps of govt-whether they want to designate a party formally as principal opposition or not.”

This comes in tow of the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting held today where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was elected leader of the CPP for the fourth consecutive term.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had reportedly proposed her name. She has been serving as chairperson of CPP since 2004.

The meeting also comes a week after Rahul Gandhi offered to quit as the Congress president. The PCC meeting was attended by the party’s 52 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Saturday and assured all that the Grand Old Party will bounce back and that the 52 MPs are enough to take on BJP. He tweeted, “The Congress Party may have just 52 Lok Sabha members, but we will work together as pride of brave-hearted lions to protect our Constitution & Institutions & to fearlessly do our duty as the leading Opposition party. The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament.”

The 2019 Lok Sabha election result spelled doom for India’s major Opposition party, who was decimated twice in a row by amassing 52 seats this time as opposed to 44 in 2014 elections.