Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab, said he will not allow the farmers to die by suicide after April 1, 2022 when the state will go into polls.

Addressing the farmers in Mansa, Kejriwal said he can assure that after April 1, the AAP government not let any farmer die by suicide. "We'll do anything for it. I promise you that. We're planning on a large scale about the farming in Punjab. After one month when I visit again, I'll share that planning with you," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal interacted with farmers in Mansa and said it pains everyone when he hears about farmers dying by suicide. "After 70 years of Independence, if our farmers are dying by suicide it is a shame for us," he said.

Today, I can assure you that after April 1, we'll not let any farmer die by suicide. We'll do anything for it. I promise you that. We're planning on a large scale about the farming in Punjab. After one month when I visit again, I'll share that planning with you: Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Uhl04jKsUU — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Kejriwal said this during his two-day visit to Punjab. The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, is keen on contesting all 117 assembly seats in the elections in the state next year and hopes to emerge victorious and form its government.

Kejriwal will visit Bhatinda on Friday and meet with businessmen. This is Kejriwal’s second visit to Punjab this month in the run-up to the state assembly polls due to be held early next year.