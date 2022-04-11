New Delhi: The COVID-19 Omicron is giving rise to many variants and it consists of X series like XE and others, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief NK Arora said on Monday. He said there was “nothing to panic” as none of the cases reported have caused any serious infection. The data on COVID cases in India “does not show very rapid spread” at the moment, the government panel chief said.Also Read - 2 Students Test COVID Positive At Ghaziabad School, Physical Classes Suspended

"Omicron giving rise to many new variants. It's of X series like XE & others. These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about as none of these are causing serious diseases or at the moment from Indian data it doesn't show a very rapid spread," NK Arora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

COVID XE Variant Cases In India

India recently reported two cases of COVID XE variant, Omicron’s sub-variant that is considered more transmissible than other variants of coronavirus. The XE variant is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants — BA.1 and BA.2 — of Omicron. India first detected COVID XE variant case in Mumbai last week. The infection was found in a 50-year-old woman from South Africa who was fully vaccinated with both doses of the Comirnaty vaccine. The second case of COVID XE variant in India was detected in Gujarat when a 67-year-old man from Mumbai tested positive for the new variant during his visit to Vadodara.

In a press briefing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Omicron sub-variant XE is not lethal and urged people to not panic. Tope, however, urged people to follow COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning against XE and suggested that it could be more transmissible than any COVID-19 strain so far. “We’re seeing 1.5 million new cases each day. Large outbreaks are spreading in Asia. A new wave is sweeping across Europe,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.