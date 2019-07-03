New Delhi: Hours after Rahul Gandhi officially resigned as the Congress president and subsequently tweeted an open letter enlisting reasons behind his decision, veteran party leader Motilal Vora on Wednesday said that a last appeal has been made to Gandhi to reconsider his step.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vora said, “We will once again request Rahul Gandhi to continue as the president of the party, whenever the Congress Working Committee (CWC) holds a meeting.”

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Vora will be the interim party president till the next CWC convenes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s office also issued a statement, “Rahul Gandhi should have continued to lead the party with the same dynamism and fighting spirit with which he had steered the election campaign. It is a difficult time for the party, but together, we will get through it, to come out stronger and bigger, with Rahul’s vision continuing to guide us.”

Jitin Prasada, Congress: Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) has written in the letter, and party’s shortcomings, everything must be deliberated upon, keeping the future in mind. And we appeal to him that he should rethink his decision. pic.twitter.com/m5n345HW7A — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Rahul Gandhi’s open letter today put all speculations to rest when he assumed the responsibility of Congress’ drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He wrote, “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.”

“Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party… Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019,” the letter further read.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

DECISION AWAITED

Party General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal while speaking to news agency IANS said that the decision to appoint a new party President will be a “collective” one. Venugopal, who was in Kerala said, “Yes, I am aware that Rahul Gandhi has resigned… a decision on electing a new party chief will be a collective one.”

Asked when a meeting of the Congress Working Committee – the party’s highest decision-making body, will be called to decide on the new chief, he refused to answer.

With inputs from IANS