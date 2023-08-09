Home

Will Only Talk To Kashmir’s Youth; No Talks With Hurriyat, Jamaat Or Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah stressed that the government will hold talks only with the youth of Kashmir valley and not with third parties like the Hurriyat, Pakistan or the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The BJP-led Central Government will not hold any discussions with either Pakistan, separatist group Hurriyat Conference or Islamic hardliners Jamaat-e-Islami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha today, adding that the government will only hold discourse with the youth of Kashmir.

Speaking during the debate on the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha, the Home Minister stressed that the government will hold talks only with the youth of Kashmir valley and not with third parties like the Hurriyat, Pakistan or the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Talking about the abrogation of the Article 370 and 35A, Amit Shah said the contentious article which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was a result of “wrong policy” of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, adding that the historic decision by PM Modi completely merged Jammu and Kashmir with India, more than seventy years after Independence.

#WATCH | We will talk to the youth of Kashmir valley, not Hurriyat, Jamiat and Pakistan, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/XW3oIjugIy — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

The Home Minister also noted that over 40,000 people lost their lives in the Kashmir conflict but the policies and decisions taken by the PM Modi-led BJP government have improved the situation in the erstwhile state during the past few years.

No-Confidence Motion ‘politically motivated’

Meanwhile, the Home Minister termed as “politically motivated”, the Congress-led Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government and said that the move was only aimed to create a delusion as they are well aware that the ruling dispensation has majority in the house.

“The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion…. This no-confidence motion is politically motivated,” Amit Shah said while participating in the debate.

Shah further said that after independence, it is the only PM Modi led-government which has won the trust of the most people in the country and added that PM Modi is the most popular leader who works tirelessly for the welfare of people.

Modi govt has earned people’s trust

“After Independence, PM Modi’s govt is the only one which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public…PM Modi works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him”, the Home Minister said in the House.

Amit Shah said that this no-confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country.

MP Gaurav Gogoi began the discussions after the Congress party tabled the motion of no confidence in the Lower House on Tuesday. The Congress said that it was forced to move the motion against the government in order to break PM Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing his second no-confidence motion in Parliament today, the first in his second term as the PM.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

(With inputs from agencies)

