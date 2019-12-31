New Delhi: Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who is set to take charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Tuesday asserted that he will “plan his strategy” after assuming the new role.

Speaking to reporters, after receiving his farewell ‘Guard of Honour’ at South Block here, Rawat said that he was concentrating on his obligations as Chief of Army Staff till today but now as he has a new designation he will plan a strategy for future. “I will fulfill my role as Chief of Army Staff till the handover,” Rawat assured.

He also extended his best wishes to General Manoj Naravane who will be assuming the office as the 28th Army chief, for a successful innings. Besides, he conveyed his gratitude towards soldiers for standing steadfast under challenging circumstances. “ Today as I demit the office of Chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances”, ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

On being asked whether Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China border, he stated that the Army is better prepared.

Earlier in the day, General Rawat, before demitting his office as the Indian Army Chief, paid tribute at National War Memorial. Rawat will take charge as CDS from January 1. He will be holding the post of CDS till 65 years of age, which for him is March 31, 2023.