New Delhi: A probe into the death of the Karnataka student in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city will be conducted, Russian ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said. Russia is also working for putting in place of “humanitarian corridors” for the Indians stranded in Ukraine, Alipov was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.Also Read - Indian Student Dies in Russian Shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, PM Modi Speaks To Family Members

“Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indians in conflict zones,” Alipov said. Also Read - Kremlin Says Russia To Retaliate Against Sanctions On Aviation Sector; Calls Weapons Supplies To Ukraine 'Dangerous'

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from Karnataka’s Haveri district, was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning. External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,” it said. Also Read - Putin Thanks Russian Troops For 'Impeccable Service' In Ukraine, Kremlin Says Ready For Talks With Kyiv

The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student. “We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” it said.

“A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling,” Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan told PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar. Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

No one form the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine, the victim’s father alleged earlier on Tuesday.

Naveen Shekargouda was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed. Shekaragouda’s residence in Chalageri slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

Shekaragouda complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.