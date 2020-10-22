Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that once Covid-19 vaccine is ready, everyone in the state will get it for free. “Once Covid-19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost,” the Tamil Nadu CM said. Also Read - Free Vaccine Only for Bihar? BJP Faces Flak Over Poll Promise

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader’s announcement came soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising free Covid-19 vaccine for all in the state. Also Read - 19 Lakh Jobs, Free Coronavirus Vaccine: BJP Releases Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Announcing the party manifesto, BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “As soon as Covid-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.” Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Volunteer For AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine Trial Dies in Brazil, Testing to Continue

This sparked a controversy as the Opposition parties questioned why ‘coronavirus vaccine for all’ was an election promise and free for just Bihar.

The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted saying, “What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn’t vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine?”

Calling the election promise appalling, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Tum mujhe vote do, main tumhe vaccine… what appalling cynicism! Will the Election Commission rap her and her shameless government on the knuckles?”