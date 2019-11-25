New Delhi: Amid a roaring debate over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being implemented across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee settlements up to 3 acres including Centre-authorised colonies as well as private lands will be regularised.

As a result, the displaced people will also be provided with land rights by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Banerjee said.

“We have decided to regularize all the lands (refugee settlements), solely because it has been a long time now. Since (March) 1971, they have been left hanging without a home or land. I believe refugees have the right,” CM Mamata Banerjee said, addressing a gathering in Nabanna.

Notably, the state government had earlier regularised 94 refugee settlements which were on state government authorised land, Banerjee said after a Cabinet meeting.

Alleging that the TMC government was protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to sustain the party’s vote bank, senior BJP leaders asserted that NRC would be implemented in the state like it was done in Assam.