New Delhi: Days after political activist Shehla Rashid tweeted on Kashmir that “Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice,” she dismissed cries to provide proof of her claims today.

Spotted at the Jantar Mantar protest over the abrogation of Article 370, Shehla Rashid first refused to comment but later said:

Activist Shehla Rashid on her remarks on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir: I will give the evidence when the Indian Army constitutes an inquiry, I will give the evidence then. pic.twitter.com/ZpZHf64jlz — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Her response came to the questions asked over the veracity of her claims that the Indian Army is torturing local men in Kashmir in the wake of striking down Article 370 of the Constitution.

Rashid on August 18 had tweeted, ” In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army camp and “interrogated” (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area.”

Soon after, the social media went agog over her ‘unverified’ claims since Rashid later said that she will provide evidence backing her statements when the concerned authorities initiate a probe into the matter.