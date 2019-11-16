New Delhi: Political leaders like him can retire now from politics peacefully as the Supreme Court has passed its verdict on the Ayodhya land, said Union minister Giriraj Singh, known for his inflammatory speeches, often aimed at a specific community.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar: Ayodhya me Ram mandir sthapna ka mera kaam to pura ho gya hai, mere jaise log ka ab rajneet se alvida lene ka waqt aa gya hai, khaas kar ke, jansankhya niyantran kanoon ho jayga main rajneet se apne ko alag kar lunga. pic.twitter.com/mFUvc6aDcS — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

The only thing that remains to be seen, he said, is a bill to control India’s population, he said.

This is not something new. In 2016, the leader kicked up a controversy as he said that if the country’s population policy is not changed to mandate a two-child norm across religions, then “our daughters” will not be safe and might have to be kept under the veil like Pakistan.

“Hindus should have two sons, Muslims, too, should have two sons. Our population is coming down. Bihar has seven such districts where our population has gone down. Population rules have to be changed, only then will our daughters be safe. Otherwise, like Pakistan, we too will have to keep our daughters under the veil,” he had said earlier.

“There should be such a law in the country that the same number of children should be allowed for families across religions whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian,” he said.