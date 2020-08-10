New Delhi: In a significant development to possibly end the political crisis in the state, rebel leader Sachin Pilot on Monday meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold positive talks with them. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Reconciliation on Cards? Rebel MLAs Approach Party High Command, Pilot Likely to Meet Gandhis, Say Reports

As per media reports, the rebel leader discussed the matters related to the Rajasthan crisis and the deadlock may be broken soon.

Reports further suggested that Pilot sought time from Rahul Gandhi for another meeting ahead of the assembly session on August 14.

The significant meeting of Pilot with Rahul and Priyanka comes just a few days ahead of the Assembly session that is scheduled to begin from August 14.

The state has been witnessing a political crisis for more than a month after Sachin Pilot and 18 other legislators loyal to him rebelled against state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Sunday, Gehlot wrote a letter to all MLAs, asking them to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.

In a letter to all MLAs, Gehlot sought their cooperation in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity of the state.

“It is my appeal that you should listen to the voice of people in order to avoid wrong tradition, to maintain people’s trust in us and to save democracy,” Gehlot said in the letter.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him rebelled against Gehlot. Many believe that Gehlot still has an edge in the numbers game and is confident of a majority.