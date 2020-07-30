Rajasthan Crisis Latest News: A day after Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the revised proposal of the state government to hold the Assembly session from August 14, media reports surfaced that the Team Pilot is getting ready to attend it. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Hope You Leave BJP Hospitality And Come Back, Tweets New Cong Chief, BSP Plea in Court Today

Rebel leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, who are camping at a hotel in Haryana, reportedly said that they will attend the session. However, they are asking for protection to return to Jaipur for the assembly session.

Talking to NDTV, one of the rebel MLAs said that they want to attend the Assembly session. But so far, no date has been fixed for their return to Jaipur.

It is believed that if these rebel MLAs do not attend the Assembly session, they will automatically be disqualified from the Assembly. At present, these MLAs are fighting Speaker CP Joshi’s move to disqualify them.

The development comes after rejecting Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday approved the revised proposal sent by the state government requesting to convene special assembly session on August 14 after holding a cabinet meeting in the evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Governor had rejected the revised proposal of the Ashok Gehlot government for the third time while Gehlot, soon after the rejection of the proposal, met him for the fourth time to end the deadlock between the two.

Looking at the reaction of the Governor, CM Gehlot claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to topple his government, but asserted that the party stood strong in the face of a political onslaught.