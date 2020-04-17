New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that India would, after the ongoing lockdown, go back on its pre-COVID, pre-lockdown growth trajectory of 7.4%, in what was his second press conference on the issue since the lockdown began on March 25, and the first since it was extended till May 3, on Tuesday. Also Read - RBI Cuts Reverse Repo Rate From 4% to 3.75%; Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Booster Package For Small And Medium-sized Industries | LIVE Updates

The RBI Governor had addressed his press conference on the issue on March 27, on day three of the lockdown.

Addressing the media, Das said that while, since his last address, the macroeconomic and financial landscape had changed, 'light still shines bravely through some other areas,' clarifying that once the lockdown is over, India would revert to its pre-lockdown growth trajectory of 7.4.% for 2020-21.

He added that while contraction in exports in March 2020 turned out to be much more severe than during the 2008 global financial crisis, the central bank’s level of Foreign Exchange Reserves continues to be robust.

“We have decided to reduce the fixed reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, with immediate effect,” he announced.

He further announced that it had been decided to provide special refinance facilities for an amount of Rs 50,000 crores to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and National Housing Bank (NHB) to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs.

Stressing that the RBI is ‘closely monitoring’ the situation, he also said that food prices had increased by 2.3% till April 13, adding that period of resolution for Non Performing Assets (NPAs) had been by 90 days.

He also directed banks not to declare any further dividends until further notice.