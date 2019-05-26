New Delhi: The YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government been limited to 250 seats in the Lok Sabha, then the Andhra Pradesh government would not have to depend on the central government for the Special Category Status demand.

Jagan asserted that the Central government didn’t need them anymore, but he would spare no chances to put forth the special category demand for the state and would do whatever he could by disclosing the current situation to the Prime Minister in every meeting.

The YSR Chief said that every time he would meet the Prime Minister, he would remind him of the demand which was promised to them by the Congress government during the state bifurcation. “I’ll make it a point to remind him every time, of Special Category Status…As long as we keep reminding, things will change,” Jagan said.

Jagan noted that had the BJP secured 250 seats, then they would have lent their support only after the saffron party signed the Special Category Status document.

The Andhra Chief Minister-designate also promised to bring about a revolutionary change within a year of his governance.

“One thing I can tell you I have nothing against Chandrababu Naidu. My duty is that of a custodian. Today I’m going to promise you our govt will be revolutionary. Within 6 months-1 yr, I’ll make sure this govt stands as exemplary to the country,” Reddy emphasised.

Earlier in the day, Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and reportedly invited him for his swearing-in ceremony as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status.

Jaganmohan Reddy’s party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh elections on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate was expected to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government in the meeting, stated sources on Saturday.

Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Earlier on Saturday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party. In a spectacular performance, Reddy’s party had won 151 of 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.