‘Will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issues warning to govt over cases on students

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday warned of launching a fresh nationwide agitation if the government failed to honour its commitment to withdraw FIRs against protesters and prevent

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Abhijeet Dipke- File image

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday warned of launching a fresh nationwide agitation if the government failed to honour its commitment to withdraw FIRs against protesters and prevent any punitive action, alleging that the Supreme Court’s recent interim order could be used to target students.

In a statement, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said Direction No 4 in the apex court’s interim order in a batch of PILs related to the CJP protest, which permits governments to proceed with existing FIRs and investigations, was contrary to the assurances given by the Centre during talks that led to the end of the 36-day agitation.

“This direction stands in direct contradiction to the solemn assurance and guarantee extended by the Government of India to the youth of this nation on July 25, namely, that the FIRs would be withdrawn and that no protester would be directly or indirectly targeted for participating in the peaceful movement,” Das said.

He said the CJP had withdrawn its nationwide protest “in complete good faith” based on the government’s assurances and alleged there was now a “credible apprehension” that the Centre and BJP-ruled states could use the court’s order to continue cases against individual protesters.

Das also questioned why the government’s lawyers had not opposed the interim order despite being aware that discussions with the CJP had continued until late on Monday and that an agreement had already been reached on July 25.

“The court’s uninformed order is therefore wholly unacceptable,” he said.

He demanded that the Centre and the concerned BJP/NDA-ruled state governments place the terms of the July 25 assurance before the Supreme Court in the pending proceedings “so that there is complete transparency regarding the commitments already made to the youth of this country”.

Das said the deadline for the government to fulfil its assurances expired on Tuesday and reiterated the CJP’s demands for withdrawing FIRs, protection against future punitive action and implementation of the assurances “in both letter and spirit”.

“Failing this… the Cockroach Janta Party will have no option but to resume its nationwide protest to protect the students and young protesters,” he said.