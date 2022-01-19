New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday a decision on lifting the restrictions imposed in the state will be made after consultation with an experts committee. A review meeting on the COVID situation in Karnataka will be held on January 21 and a decision on lifting the curbs in the state will be made after that.Also Read - LIC News Latest: #LICtheGREAT Trends On Twitter On Life Insurance Nationalisation Day | 10 Interesting Facts About Insurance Giant Here

Karnataka CM Bommai said the sentiments of people to carry out daily business by following COVID guidelines have been communicated to the experts committee. "There is a discussion among people that the COVID during the third wave is causing fever and cough and they are getting cured without hospitalisations. They are of the opinion that they could carry out their daily business by following COVID guidelines. The sentiment of people has been communicated to the experts committee," Karnataka CM Bommai said, news agency IANS reported.

"We will get a complete picture in the meeting held by the experts on Friday. A decision would be taken as per the suggestion of the experts," CM Bommai said.

The Karnataka chief minister said even though the number of COVID cases in the state have surged, there is “no load on hospitals” as such.

“It is our duty to save lives and strict measures are being taken keeping this factor in mind. Though, COVID numbers are surging, there is no load on hospitals as such. We directed hospitals to focus on OPD treatments,” Bommai said.

Reacting to Congress charges that no action is being initiated agsint BJP leaders for violations of COVID norms, CM Bommai said: “I have instructed Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar to initiate action against all including BJP leaders for Covid guidelines violations.”