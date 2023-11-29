Home

Will Review All Tunnels In Uttarakhand, Centre Conducts Safety Audit: CM Dhami After Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation

The 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel have been rescued after 17 days. Uttarakhand CM has now said that his government will review all the tunnels in the State and the Centre has also conducted safety audit.

Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Dhami Interacts With Rescued Workers (ANI)

New Delhi: On November 12, the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi had collapsed trapping 41 workers. Several methods of evacuation were attempted and finally, seventeen days later, the 41 workers were successfully rescued. As these trapped workers were safely rescued on Tuesday evening, their family members and relatives in different parts of the country burst into joy and celebrated the moment like Diwali by bursting crackers. Many relatives, who had reached the site a couple of days after the incident and had been camping there since then, were finally reunited with their loved ones. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who camped at the tunnel site, monitoring the progress of the rescue operation every hour, exchanged greetings with the workers, along with Union Minister of State General (retd.) VK Singh, after they were rescued. Now, the Uttarakhand CM has said that his government will review all the tunnels in the state and that the Centre has already conducted safety audit..

CM Pushkar Dhami To Review All Tunnels In Uttarakhand

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Union Minister VK Singh held a press conference.

Addressing the press conference, CM Dhami said “I want to thank everyone related to this rescue operation. PM Modi constantly was enquiring about the operation. Even today he has said that everyone should get the best medical treatment. In the coming time, we will also review all the tunnels in Uttarakhand and the Government of India has done a safety audit so that we do not have to face such situations in future.” “I wish all the labour brothers the best for their bright future,” he added.

CM Dhami further said that the manual mining done by the people from Delhi Jal Board and Gorakhpur was the turning point in the rescue operation. “The Auger machine was brought from Indore and Hyderabad. Initially, the machine got stuck after drilling 30 meters due to hard rocks. So it was a very difficult time. It shocked me. But I also want to thank all the people from Delhi Jal Board and Gorakhpur who were doing manual mining below which proved to be a turning point in this operation,” he added.

Uttarakhand CM Meets All Rescued Workers

CM Dhami also added that he met all the workers after coming out of the tunnel and they all said that they did not face any problem inside which was a great relief for all of us out here. “From the beginning, we were talking to Saba Ahmed, Gabbar Singh and Akhilesh who were their leaders. First, they will be kept under medical supervision, their condition will be monitored and then further action will be taken. It was decided by all of us that those who were youngest would be taken out first and those who were team leaders would be taken out last. We carried out this rescue operation as best we could. Opinion of experts was taken not only from the country but also from abroad,” CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM further announced that tomorrow the state government will give a compensation amount to all the workers. “Right now, on behalf of Uttarakhand, we will hand over an amount of Rs 1 lakh to each labour brother tomorrow. We will also request the NHIDCL to give time to these 41 workers to go to their homes. All workers are healthy. No signs of any disease have been seen in them. When stretchers were sent for them, they denied and crawled up on their own,” he added.

PM Modi Praises Bravery Of Rescuers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers, who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an “example of humanity and teamwork”. PM Modi took to X and said “The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health.”

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added. PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork. “I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” PM Modi said on X.

(Inputs from ANI)

