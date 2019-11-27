New Delhi: With the dust finally settling in Maharashtra over the government formation, the BJP is now expressing its disapproval of tying up with Ajit Pawar in the first place. But Devendra Fadnavis, who is believed to have been behind the “hare-brained” idea of stitching an alliance with the NCP, didn’t comment anything. “I will say the right thing at the right time. Don’t worry,” Fadnavis said.

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse said that the BJP should not have sided with Ajit Pawar. “He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations. So, we should not have allied with him.”

Soon after the surprise swearing-in on Saturday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau closed nine complaints against him over alleged irregularities indulged when he was the irrigation minister.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test in Maharashtra assembly for Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House as Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM on Saturday. Hours later, Ajit Pawar stepped down as the Deputy Chief Minister, bringing down the BJP government that was hastily formed with the supposed support of NCP.

As speculations are on as to why Ajit Pawar agreed to an alliance with the BJP, got many cases cleared and then jumped the boat, Ajit Pawar has clarified that he never left the NCP. “Party will decide on my role. I changed my decision after the Supreme Court order and after I spoke to my party colleagues,” Pawar said.

While the NCP is all ready to accept Ajit Pawar as he apologised, it’s not yet clear what transpired after Friday midnight that prompted the alliance. Sena MP Sanjay Raut has dropped hints that it might be an orchestrated move. “Ajit dada has resigned and he is with us. He will get a good post. After all, he has done such a big job.”

