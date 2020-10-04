New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday began his three-day ‘tractor rally’ in Punjab and Haryana to join the wave of protests against the ‘anti-farmer’ farm laws as a part of the party’s ’Kheti Bachao Yatra’ and promised to revoke the contentious ordinances “the day Congress party comes into power.” Also Read - 'Give Some Sanskaar To Their Sons'! Bollywood Actors Hits Out at BJP MLA For His Remarks on Hathras Rape Case

"What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement it you should've discussed it in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. The PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it's the case, why didn't you discuss openly in the House," Gandhi questioned at the 'Kheti Bachao' rally in Moga, Punjab.

"If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting," he further asked.

“I guarantee that the day the Congress party comes to power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in a waste paper basket,” the Congress leader asserted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that as long as the laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP compulsory, “there is no use of their promises”.

#WATCH: Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar take part in tractor yatra from Badhni Kalan to Jattpura as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. pic.twitter.com/TpXTpxcGCx — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The Congress’ mega rally is aimed at protecting the agricultural sector by standing against the farm laws cleared by both Houses of the Parliament and later approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month despite massive outrage by the Opposition and widespread protests by farmers across the country.

However, the BJP-led central government said that the ‘reality’ of the situation is that laws are created to help farmers by eradicating middlemen and that the Congress has been brainwashing them for their own vested interest.

Protests have been the loudest in Punjab and Haryana, two states which are considered the grain bowl of India. During the Parliament debate on the same issue, the BJP lost its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as Harsimrat Kaur Badal exited the Union Cabinet as a mark of protest.