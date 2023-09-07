Home

‘Will Send You On Chandrayaan-4’: Manohar Lal Khattar Tells Woman Who Asked For Factory | WATCH

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar can be heard telling that woman she will be sent to the Moon, next time there is a Chandrayaan mission.

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday drew flak from the Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after he was allegedly heard making fun of a woman who requested him to build a factory in her area so she and other women could get jobs.

In response, Khattar quipped: “Next time a Chandrayaan-4 mission is launched, we will send you to the Moon on it.” The Haryana CM’s remarked evoked loug bursts of laughter from the crowd even as the embarrased woman was asked to sit down.

During a 'Jan Samvad' in Hisar, Haryana, a self-help group woman requested CM Manoharlal Khattar to set up a factory for their employment. CM Khattar said, next time when Chandrayaan-4 will go to the moon, you will also be sent in it, sit down. (Longer version video). pic.twitter.com/1ani4vRbg2 — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) September 7, 2023

Khattar’s humorous response might have been made in a lighthearted manner, however, it drew condemnation from the opposition who claimed it was an example of BJP and RSS’ lack of respect for women.

“Look at the thinking of the Chief Minister of BJP… A woman in Haryana asked CM Khattar to set up a factory in her area so that she and other women could get work. In response to this, the CM says with a shameless laugh on his face – next time you will be sent to the moon by Chandrayaan. And making fun of the reasonable demand of that poor woman instructs her to sit down. CM Khattar did exactly what BJP and RSS think. There is no respect for women in BJP and RSS, there is no place for them. Shame!,” the Congress wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Similarly, AAP also joined in cornering the Haryana CM over the incident. Tweeting in Hindi, AAP wrote on X: “Those who were elected by the public to serve, today they are making fun of the public. The woman’s crime was so much that she sought employment in a factory.”

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party further claimed that had the same demand been made by “Modi ji’s billionaire friends for their personal gains, Khattar would have embraced them and put the whole government in their service.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.

