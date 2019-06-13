New Delhi: Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on party workers at a public address in Raebareli when she fired, “I don’t want to speak but since I’ve been asked to, let me be frank…”

She further insinuated that the Congress’ humiliating performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently-concluded 2019 General election was the handiwork of some unenthusiastic booth level workers.

A report in News18 quoted Priyanka, “The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli.”

She added, “You all know about those who worked religiously and I will find out about those who did not work for the party in the elections.”

The Congress party won its sole seat from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, which is the constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

On a thanksgiving tour to the constituency along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka reviewed the party’s performance in state and gave feedback to the booth level workers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, communal polarization, fielding “outsiders” as candidates and a weak organisation were the reasons given to General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia for the Congress rout in western Uttar Pradesh. A Congress leader said Scindia met leaders from the 10 districts separately.

“The leaders pointed out how the BJP polarized Hindus and Muslims during the elections,” the leader said requesting anonymity.

District chiefs and party candidates apprised Scindia how the voters went away from the party after the Indian Air Force bombed a terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, a development that fetched rich dividends for the BJP.

With IANS inputs