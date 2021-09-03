New Delhi: The Supreme Court today rapped the Centre over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates and compensation to kins to those who died of Covid-19. The Court asked the Centre when it will frame the guidelines and take the above-mentioned steps as the order on the same was passed a long time back. The court then remarked that by the time the guidelines will be framed the third wave of Covid-19 will be over in the country.Also Read - Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Fake, Communal News on Social Media

“Order was passed long back. When will steps be taken? after third wave?? The order on a death certificate, death, etc was passed long back Mr Mehta,” Bar and Bench quoted Justice Shah as saying.

Justice MR Shah was hearing a plea seeking Centre’s compliance with Court’s directions for framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates and steps taken on recommendations made by the Finance Commission.

The Court further directed the Centre to file a compliance report before or by September 11, 2021.

Justice MR Shah led bench of #SupremeCourt hears plea seeking Centre's compliance with Court’s directions for framing of guidelines for issuance of death certificates & steps taken on recommendations made by Finance Commission #covid19 pic.twitter.com/7Ol9y62jm4 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 3, 2021

On June 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to frame guidelines to grant ex-gratia compensation to families of those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, in its judgement, had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ascertain within six weeks whether the ex-gratia amount can be paid to the family members of the victims.

The Apex Court had also said in its judgement that the NDMA is statutorily mandated to provide the minimum amount of relief, including an ex-gratia amount to Covid victims’ families.