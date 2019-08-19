Patna: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who absconded on Saturday before a Patna Police team arrived at his official residence to arrest him in an arms haul case, released a video on Sunday night in which he said that he will surrender in the next 3-4 days.

In the video, shot at an undisclosed location, Singh claimed that he didn’t flee because of fear of arrest. He ‘clarified’ that he had come to see an ailing friend, after meeting whom, he will surrender in less than four days.

Singh, a strongman and an independent MLA, is facing imminent arrest after arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, hand grenades, 22 live cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his ancestral home in Barh, on Friday. In the video, however, the MLA also claimed that there was no question of hiding an AK-47 in his ancestral home as he had not been there in 14 years.

Instead, he accused Additional SP Lipi Singh, who is leading the investigation against him of ‘conspiring’ against him.

The MLA had absconded from his official Mall Road residence as a police team arrived there to arrest him. However, he could not be found despite the team conducting a room-by-room search. An aide Chhotan Singh was arrested from whom a sword was recovered.

He was booked under the recently-amended Unlawful Activity (Prevention)Act (UAPA), a day after the recovery of arms from his ancestral home. Besides arrest, he also faces the possibility of being designated as a ‘terrorist’ as the said amendment in the UAPA allows authorities to designate an individual as such.

The Patna Police have assured that the absconding MLA will be nabbed soon.