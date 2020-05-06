New Delhi: Hours after the Union Home Ministry wrote a letter to West Bengal to allow movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, the state government on Wednesday said it will take a call after considering all aspects of it. Also Read - Centre Asks West Bengal to Allow Cargo Movement Through Indo-Bangla Border Without Further Delay

West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said this in reply to the Union Home Ministry letter. “We will take a call after considering all aspects. There are a lot of things that need to be looked into,” he said.

The development comes after the Centre, earlier in the day, wrote a letter to West Bengal government for not allowing movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, saying such acts will have international implications.

The MHA in a letter asked the WB chief secretary that the state government has not implemented repeated directions of the Centre for free movement of cargo and this amounts to a violation of the Disaster Management Act.

Talking about corona preparations, Bandyopadhyay said that 15 laboratories in the state, 10 government and 5 private, are conducting tests for COVID-19. “Tests are being conducted every day at an average of 2500,” Bandyopadhyay said.

He said that over 112 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the state to 1456. Nearly 4 deaths also reported in the last 24 hours, total deaths due to coronavirus in the state now at 72, he said.