  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Will teach him lesson: Aamir Khan allegedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid Love-Jihad row, probe begins

‘Will teach him lesson’: Aamir Khan allegedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid ‘Love-Jihad’ row, probe begins

In recent days, the actor has faced criticism from some political and religious groups, while he has continued to maintain that his marriage was conducted under the Special Marriage Act and did not involve any religious conversion.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: July 18, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
'Will teach him lesson': Aamir Khan allegedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid 'Love-Jihad' row, probe begins
'Will teach him lesson': Aamir Khan allegedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid 'Love-Jihad' row, probe begins

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly received a fresh threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following his marriage with Gauri Spratt. Reports claim that a social media post and an audio message, attributed to Arzu Bishnoi, who is Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, warned the actor of serious consequences. The alleged threat came days after Aamir publicly dismissed the “love jihad” claims. The actor said that religion has never played a role in his marriages and clarified that neither Gauri Spratt nor his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, converted their religion. He also said his family has always believed in respecting different faiths.

In recent days, the actor has faced criticism from some political and religious groups, while he has continued to maintain that his marriage was conducted under the Special Marriage Act and did not involve any religious conversion.

Read more: Pakistan left red faced as India betters ties with Kabul... Delhi open its doors to Taliban due to...

There has been no official statement from Aamir Khan or his team on the reported threat so far.

According to a report by News18 Hindi, the post and audio clip have been widely circulated across social media platforms. However, their authenticity has not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation regarding their origin or credibility.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.