‘Will teach him lesson’: Aamir Khan allegedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid ‘Love-Jihad’ row, probe begins

In recent days, the actor has faced criticism from some political and religious groups, while he has continued to maintain that his marriage was conducted under the Special Marriage Act and did not involve any religious conversion.

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'Will teach him lesson': Aamir Khan allegedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang amid 'Love-Jihad' row, probe begins

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly received a fresh threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following his marriage with Gauri Spratt. Reports claim that a social media post and an audio message, attributed to Arzu Bishnoi, who is Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, warned the actor of serious consequences. The alleged threat came days after Aamir publicly dismissed the “love jihad” claims. The actor said that religion has never played a role in his marriages and clarified that neither Gauri Spratt nor his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, converted their religion. He also said his family has always believed in respecting different faiths.

In recent days, the actor has faced criticism from some political and religious groups, while he has continued to maintain that his marriage was conducted under the Special Marriage Act and did not involve any religious conversion.

There has been no official statement from Aamir Khan or his team on the reported threat so far.

According to a report by News18 Hindi, the post and audio clip have been widely circulated across social media platforms. However, their authenticity has not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation regarding their origin or credibility.