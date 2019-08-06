New Delhi: A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that she was harassed and threatened by an Uber driver. Aparna Balachander, a resident of Bengaluru narrated her ordeal in a social media post and stated that Uber’s safety system was “extremely messed up”. The woman shared the images of her trip details and her conversations with the Uber ‘safety person’, claiming that she was stranded in the middle of the road without any help from the cab aggregator.

“Today, I had the most traumatising experience of my life. I got into an Uber cab after dinner with my colleagues. The cab driver was telling his friend on phone about customers being ‘very bad’,” she wrote in the post.

“Suddenly, he turned to me and told me that as an educated woman I should leave work before 7 PM and not go out drinking with colleagues. I told him I didn’t drink and asked him to mind his own business. He went on to call me “s***,” she added.

The driver eventually slowed down the car, prompting the woman to press the “safety button” on the Uber app.

“Instead of calling me, they called the cab driver and, he started telling the customer care person that ‘I am extremely drunk’. At this point, I had no choice but to start screaming asking the customer care to listen to me.

“The woman on the call spoke to me and I cried begging her to help me. She told me to get out of the cab and that she will book me another one immediately. Meanwhile, this cab driver started threatening me with things like ‘I will tear your clothes if you don’t leave the cab now’ (sic),” the woman alleged.

“As I got down at 11.15 p.m. in the night at a not so busy road, I was waiting for a call from the customer care and also for my backup cab. I was terrified that the cab driver would come back to hit me,” she added.

Uber has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident, besides barring the driver from using its service in the interim period.