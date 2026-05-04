Home

News

Will Thalapthy Vijays TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Heres what BJP has offered

Will Thalapthy Vijay’s TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what BJP has offered

Reports and political discussions are underway about a possible alliance between TVK and the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, though no official confirmation has been made.

Thalapathy Vijay- File image

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: In a historic political development, New entrant TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, was on course for a surprise electoral show on Monday, leading in as many as 98 constituencies when counting of votes polled in the April 23 Assembly elections was on across Tamil Nadu, leaving behind the Dravidian heavyweights DMK and AIADMK.

The DMK had little to smile as not only did the party fail to put up a good show, but its topguns, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son and deputy Udhayanidhi were trailing in their Chennai seats. DMK was ahead in 35 segments.

BJP’s big welcome offer to Thalapthy Vijay’s TVK?

“That my brother has to decide — whether he wants to be with us or not,” she said, when asked about the possibility of an alliance. “As his sister or akka, I have the greatest regard and affection for him. My best wishes are always with my younger brother, but my loyalty is with my party”, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar said on Thalapthy Vijay’s TVK.

Also read: Vijay to become ‘king’, trends show Stalin ‘out’ of power in Tamil Nadu

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Vijay has huge support, no doubt, and I proudly say my brother is the biggest star in Tamil Nadu today,” she said. “But gone are the days when, like MG Ramachandran, you could just show a symbol and sweep the polls. We will have to wait and watch.”

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE Updates: Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK takes historic lead with 101 seats in initial trends

The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK was leading in 63 seats while its ally, PMK was ahead in six. After nearly three hours into counting, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam surged ahead of its Dravidian rivals.

If the trends maintain, Vijay could as well ensure the biggest electoral upset, something in lines with the “1967,1977” wins he had referred to in his campaign speeches.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.