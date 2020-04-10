New Delhi: Hydroxychloroquine is a cheap anti-malarial drug which is suddenly high on global demand. The United States, Israel, Brazil bought the medicine from India as India being a veteran in fighting malaria since decades is the production hub of the medicine. On March 25, the country imposed a ban on the export of the medicine. Then it was reviewed and the embargo was lifted. Diplomatic success followed but apprehensions are running high whether there will be any shortage of the medicine at home. HCQ is also used to treat arthritis and patients in Rajasthan complained about the unavailability of the medicine. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

But the shortage was not because of any export. The government had procured a large stock from the market so that it can manage any crisis arising.

Enough Stock of medicine

The Indian pharma industry has said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

India is the largest exporter of the drug. Officials said India would export the drug on a case-by-case basis after meeting all the domestic requirements.

Who are the producers?

India manufactures 70 per cent of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine. Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country. The major formulation makers of hydroxychloroquine are Ipca, Zydus, Wallace Pharmaceuticals and Cipla,

How much does India need?

India needs around 24 million tablets per year as on date for the three indications — malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. India currently has an annual installed capacity of around 40 metric tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of hydroxychloroquine. With this capacity, around 200 million tablets of 200 mg can be produced.

So this indicates, that India currently has spare available capacity.

Zydus Cadila—controlled by billionaire Pankaj Patel—and Ipca Laboratories—a $533 million outfit chaired by Premchand Godha, are ramping up productions.