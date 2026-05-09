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Will TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee attend Suvendu Adhikaris swearing-in ceremony as Bengal CM? BJP drops major hint

Will TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee attend Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony as Bengal CM? BJP drops major hint

Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the state's first BJP chief minister today, May 9, at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Adhikari was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister in the state. (PTI Photo)

In a major political development, Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister today, May 9, at the Brigade Parade Ground. BJP leaders from across the country, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Members of Parliament, arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in Bengal.

Opening a new chapter in Bengal politics, the BJP marched to power in the state for the first time with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the TMC, which was reduced to just 80.

The swearing-in ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground — a venue steeped in the state’s political symbolism and long associated with massive Left and opposition mobilisations — is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, senior BJP leaders, and thousands of party workers from across the state. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Mamata Banerjee’s reaction. Will she attend the event or choose to be away from the spotlight for today?

The State BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, has made a statement on Mamata Banerjee’s visit. While speaking to the news agency ANI, state BJP President Samik Bhattacharya stated, “This was not just our dream, it was the dream of millions of BJP workers… On the land of Shyama Prasad, a government of Shyama Prasad is going to be formed. Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will take oath. There can hardly be a bigger moment in our lives than this… The people of West Bengal have uprooted and thrown away the reign of jungle raj. This is the victory of democracy…” When questioned whether Mamata will attend the event or not, Bhattacharya further stated, “Mamata Banerjee has been invited as per protocol.”

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