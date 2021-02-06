Chakka Jam Latest Updates: Hours after a flag with a portrait bearing resemblance to Khalistani Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor during the ‘Chakka jam’ in Ludhiana, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers will talk to the people there. He went on to say that if it is indeed the case, it is wrong. He also said that if something is banned, it should not be displayed. Also Read - Chakka Jam Draws Warm Response in Several States, Farmers Take Out Bullock Cart Rally in Hyderabad | Key Points

"We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed," Tikait said.

Earlier in the day, a flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab’s Ludhiana during the countrywide Chakka Jam.

Bhindranwale was the head of the Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement.

Later, he was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by Indian Army at Golden Temple Complex.

As part of the protest against the Central farm laws, the farmers had called a pan-India Chakka Jam from 12 PM to 3 PM. These farmers have been protesting against laws at the national capital’s border over the past several weeks.

To prevent any untoward situation, heavy security was deployed at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh), in view of protests against the farm laws. Personnel of security forces including that of Rapid Action Force deployed at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh).

Moreover, drone cameras were deployed at the Tikri border to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of Chakka Jam call by the farmer unions.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, paramilitary and Reserve Forces were deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order.