‘Will Trump kidnap PM Modi’? Asks…; BJP hits back

New Delhi: The whole world has witnessed the kind of action the US took in Venezuela when US soldiers went to Venezuela and apprehended President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. They were then brought to the USA, where they will now face trial on charges of narco-terrorism. The US action has elicited varied reactions from around the world. Several countries, including Russia, China, India, Cuba, and Colombia, have opposed the US action. Meanwhile, a Congress leader in India has made a potentially controversial statement.

Will Mr. Trump Kidnap Our Prime Minister? Asks Prithviraj Chavan

What Did BJP Say?

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply criticized Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s comments. Shehzad said that the mental bankruptcy of Congress leaders has now reached its peak. Referring to the statements made by Congress leaders on Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev, Sharjeel Imam, and Umar Khalid, he said that making a statement about the PM’s kidnapping reflects their pettiness.

What Did Prithviraj Chavan Say?

Earlier, regarding the India-US trade deal, Prithviraj Chavan said, Mumbai, Maharashtra: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, “With a 50 percent tariff, trade is simply not possible. In effect, this amounts to blocking India–US trade, especially exports from India to the United States. Since a direct ban cannot be imposed, tariffs have been used as a tool to stop trade. India will have to bear this. The profits that our people earlier earned from exports to the US will no longer be available. We will have to look for alternative markets, and efforts in that direction are already underway…. The question then is: what next? Will something like what happened in Venezuela happen in India? Will Mr. Trump kidnap our Prime Minister?”

