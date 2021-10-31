New Delhi: “If there is an attempt to forcibly remove the farmers from the borders, we will turn government offices across the country into Galla Mandi”, tweeted Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikat, days after barricades and cemented blocks were removed from the Ghazipur and Tikri borders where farmers were protesting against Centre’s three agri laws.Also Read - Tikri Border Traffic Update: Delhi Police Roadblocks at Farmers' Protest Site Being Moved, Roads Likely to Open Soon

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police started removing barricades and cemented blocks put up at the Gazipur and Tikri borders, allowing traffic movement from New Delhi to Haryana. The stretch was closed for over 11 months ever since the farmers’ begin their agitation. For the unversed, the barricades were placed in the wake of the January 26 violence during the farmers’ protest.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait said that if the administration pulls down farmers’ tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrates’ offices. “We have come to know that the administration is trying to pull down the tents here with the help of JCB. If they do that, the farmers will set up their tents at Police stations, DM offices”, said the BKU leader.

किसानों को अगर बॉर्डरो से जबरन हटाने की कोशिश हुई तो वे देश भर में सरकारी दफ्तरों को गल्ला मंडी बना देंगे ।#FarmersProtest — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) October 31, 2021

Earlier on October 21, the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely. This came while hearing a plea against the blockade of roads between Delhi to Noida due to farmers’ protests against the three agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.