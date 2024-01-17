‘Will Visit Ayodhya After Jan 22’: Lalu Yadav, Sharad Pawar To Skip Ram Mandir Inauguration

Several other leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge have turned down the invitation for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Several INDIA bloc leaders have turned down invitation for Ram Mandir inauguration. (File Photo: ANI)

Ram Mandir Consecration: Opposition leaders Sharad Pawar and Lalu Yadav will not attend the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya next week. In a letter to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Pawar said he appreciated the invite for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony but will not be able to attend and will visit the grand Ram Temple after January 22, adding that by then the construction of the temple will also be complete.

“I’m very happy on receiving the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024,” Pawar wrote in his letter to Rai.

Terming Lord Ram as a symbol of devotion for millions of devotees, the NCP supremo said he visit the the Ram temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22.

“‘Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’ is a symbol of worship and devotion of crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Yadav also turned down the Ram Mandir invitation Wednesday, saying that he will not be attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple,” Yadav said, according to news agency ANI.

However, the former Bihar chief minister did give any specific reason for not attending the event.

Dubbing the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony as an “RSS-BJP” event, the Congress “respectfully” declined the invitation as the temple inauguration was being conducted as a political event by the BJP rather than a religious one.

Ram Mandir consecration

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

