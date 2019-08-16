Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 51 on August 16, and as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered to wish him, he praised them for their work and told them the party will win all the 70 seats in the Assembly election next year.

In a video that was posted on the AAP’s official Twitter handle, Kejriwal thanked workers for their contribution to the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the last Assembly election and won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi.

Among those who wished Kejriwal on his birthday was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted a message praying for the good health of the AAP chief.

Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2019

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Vijender Gupta, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, among others who greeted Kejriwal on his birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, Arvind ji @ArvindKejriwal ??????? ???????????? ????????? ??????? ???????? — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2019

Several Bollywood celebrities, including directors Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Shirish Kunder, also wished Kejriwal.

“#HappyBirthdayAK you literally changed Indian politics,” Agnihotri tweeted.