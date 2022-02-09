Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence about winning assembly elections in all five poll-bound states and said the BJP will win with an overwhelming majority and the people in 5 states will give his government another opportunity to serve them. Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, PM Modi said he can see a wave for BJP in all states.Also Read - No Challan For Tripling On Bikes If Voted To Power: Om Prakash Rajbhar

“The BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We’ll win with an overwhelming majority and people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them,” PM Modi told news agency ANI. Also Read - BJP Releases Poll Manifesto For Uttarakhand: Focus On Infrastructure, Tourism And Employment

BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority & people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them: PM Modi to ANI

He said that wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, there you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. “The BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency,” he added.

Notably, the five states that are going to polls include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. And 11 districts in Uttar Pradesh are going to polls in the first phase tomorrow.

With political spheres in all five poll-bound states heating up, PM Modi denied any atmosphere of anti-incumbency in states where BJP received the opportunity to work, adding that there is an atmosphere of “pro-incumbency.”

“Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of ‘pro-incumbency’ instead of ‘anti-incumbency’. The BJP always emerges victoriously with ‘pro-incumbency’ in elections,” the Prime Minister said.

Citing an example of Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP emerged victorious consecutively in 2014, 2017, 2019 elections- both in assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections, defying the trend of political parties not coming to power again in the state, the Prime Minister said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh have already thrown away the old theory of ‘ek bar aao, ek bar jao’ (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government’s work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us.”

The Prime Minister also said that the party has seen victory and defeat both. “Whether we win or lose, for us, elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as a field of the election,” the Prime Minister said.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14. Punjab will also go into the polls in a single phase on February 20. Election to Manipur’s 60 Assembly constituencies will be held in two phases — February 27 and March 3.