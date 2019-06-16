New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” (with all, for everybody’s development and having everyone’s trust) motto, while assuring citizens of India that the government will be at the forefront of facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of the slogan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held its parliamentary party meet in the national capital with PM Modi later sharing the glimpses of the same on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance and facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’”

BJP is grateful for people’s blessings. We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance & facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’

PM Modi also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling coalition, will leave no stones unturned in working for regional as well as national progress.

The NDA meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal amongst others.

“We, the NDA family look forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed unparalleled faith in our alliance. We shall fulfil regional aspirations and work untiringly for national progress,” another tweet by the Prime Minister read.

Earlier, chairing an all-party meeting on the eve of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss the “one nation, one election” issue and other important matters.