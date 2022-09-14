Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma has a befitting reply for the Congress amid the controversial post featuring a pair of burning khaki shorts. Taking on to his official twitter account, the Assam Chief Minister, posted a photo of Jawaharlal Nehru in shorts and quoted, “Will you fire his also..” This comes after a post by the grand old party featuring a burning pair of khaki shorts was shared on Twitter. The photos of Nehru in shorts often go viral with the false claim that Nehru donned the saffron khaki and had attended an RSS meeting. However, according to fact-checkers, Nehru is wearing a Congress’s Seva Dal uniform and not RSS khaki.Also Read - Video: Man Dismantles Mike, Tries to Confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Stage in Hyderabad

Congress' official Twitter shared an image of a burning khaki shorts, which are typically worn by the ideological fountainhead of the BJP – Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The post comes amid Rahul Gandhi's nationwide 150-day mass contact programme – "Bharat Jodo" Yatra.

“To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra,” the Congress tweeted alongwith the image.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Congress has launched nationwide “Bharat Jodo Yatra” or foot march last week. The yatra is currently underway in Kerala. Patra alleged that the opposition party has signaled to “terrorists” in the southern state to target their functionaries.