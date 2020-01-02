New Delhi: On the first day of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised four of his fans on Twitter by replying to their tweets.

One Ankit Dubey, whose Twitter bio claims that he is a BJP worker, requested PM Modi to fulfil his wish of being followed by the PM. “Done so. Have a great year ahead :)” the PM replied.

One Girish Shenoy thanked PM Modi for the Statue of Unity which he visited with his family during his yearned trip. PM Modi praised him and urged him to explore Incredible India more.

Vallinayagam, who identified himself as a travel blogger, informed PM Modi that he visited 15 sacred places in India in 2019, including Kashi, Prayagraj, Tirupathi, Srikalahasthi, Srisailam, Mysuru, Nanjangud, Nashik, Shirdi, Saptashrungimata, Bhimashankar, Trichy-Srirangam-Tiruvanaikoil. PM Modi congratulated him and requested him to urge others to travel to 15 places across India.

Gautam Aggarwal, a BJP member, tweeted photos of his mother watching the last Mann ki Baat of the year 2019. “Happy to know. Please thank your Mother on my behalf,” the PM replied.

PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on Twitter.