New Delhi: For more than three years, notorious criminal Balkrishna Chaubey —responsible for several murders and robbery cases in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur Naugaon block — was in the run. The police had conducted several raids in his den but he was always absconding. From his hideout, he used to operate his men and it was becoming difficult to catch him. Finally, when the police came to know that 55-year-old Balkrishna was looking for a bride, a new trap was laid.

According to reports, police sub-inspector Madhavi Agnihotri, in-charge of Garroli chowki of Chhatarpur Naugaon block, struck a unique idea and sent out her old photograph along with a matrimonial proposal through informers to Balakishan Chaubey. Naogaon Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Srinath Singh Baghel was fascinated by Madhavi Agnihotri’s idea and asked her to lead the team along with SI Atul Jha, Manoj Yadav, ASI Gyan Singh, and three constables.

Balakrishna Chaubey was invited to the date with Madhvi Agnihotri on Thursday in village Bijori in Uttar Pradesh, bordering the Naogaon police station area. Shortly after his arrival, Madhvi Agnihotri sent out a signal to the team that arrested him even before he could reach out for his countrymade pistol.

He was produced in the court on Friday from where he was sent to jail.

(With Agency Inputs)