Tirupati: At a time when many people may be panicky over coronavirus spread, a 101-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh has won the battle against the disease as her doctor asserted that her willpower made her survive the health ordeal.

The centenarian has since become an inspiration for other patients infected by the dreaded virus. Her amazing recovery comes at a time when a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state has set alarm bells ringing.

Palakuri Mangamma was discharged from the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in this temple town on Saturday. She is the oldest patient to recover from COVID-19 in the state.

A resident of Tirupati, she was admitted to SVIMS, one of the state-level COVID hospitals, about 10 days ago after she tested positive. Despite being the most vulnerable, the woman showed remarkable recovery.

“She responded well to the treatment. She could beat the disease with her willpower. This is definitely an inspiration for many,” said SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram. He hoped that her recovery will inspire many others.

“Willpower is very important. Many people lose hope once they test corona positive. Mangamma is an example for all such people,” said Dr Ram, who touched the feet of the centenarian to seek her blessings as she was leaving the hospital on a wheelchair.

The MS said they took special care of Mangamma, considering her age.

Her relatives also expressed gratitude to Dr Ram, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma and other staff for providing medical support and ensuring her recovery.

In April, an 85-year-old woman had recovered from COVID-19 in another hospital in Tirupati. The woman had contracted the infection from her son, who died of COVID-19. Her grandson and three others who were caring for the man were also affected.

She was however successfully treated at KIMS Saveera Hospital.

Meanwhile, an 86-year-old woman was also discharged from a hospital in Vizianagaram district after she recovered from coronavirus infection.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari visited the woman’s house. The police officer also appreciated woman Constable Dharmavarapu Radhika, who helped the octogenarian during her stay at the Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Constable, who too had tested positive and was admitted in the same hospital, took care of the old woman in the isolation ward after noticing that she was struggling in chewing food served in the hospital. Radhika later started helping her with other chores as well.

While the octogenarian has been discharged, Radhika is still in hospital. She had tested positive while serving as a member of COVID awareness team formed by the SP to educate people on preventive measures.

“This gesture of our Constable will motivate others. Whatever may be the situation, kind hearts respond spontaneously, irrespective of their own pain. Salute to her,” said SP Raja Kumari.

The district police chief had also earned public appreciation for personally preparing food for hungry migrant workers in April.