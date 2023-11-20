‘Win Or Lose, We Love You’: Rahul Gandhi Praises Men in Blue After Team India’s World Cup Loss

Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose--we love you either way and we will win the next one, Rahul Gandhi posted on social media handle X.

Rahul Gandhi congratulated Australia on the World Cup victory.

New Delhi: After Team India’s dismal performance in the ICC World Cup cricket match against Australia on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the Men in Blue and said, “Win or lose, we love you either way”.

Trending Now

“Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose–we love you either way and we will win the next one,” Congress MP posted on social media handle X.

You may like to read

Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose – we love you either way and we will win the next one. Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2023

The Congress MP also congratulated Australia on the World Cup victory. “Congratulations to Australia for a well-deserved World Cup victory,” he added. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said “India played well and won hearts”.

“Your talent and sportsman’s spirit was visible in the game. Every single Indian is proud of your remarkable performance throughout the World Cup. We will always cheer for you and cherish your accomplishments,” he added.

Congress leader and cricket historian Shashi Tharoor noted India “were unquestionably the best team in the tournament”.

Despite having an unbeaten campaign in the 2023 WC, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the summit clash.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

In the meantime, PM Modi presented the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy to Australia skipper Pat Cummins after the Men in Yellow broke many Indian hearts with a six-wicket victory over Rohit Sharma-led side in the blockbuster summit clash.

PM Modi was joined by Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles to present Australia captain with the winning trophy after their record-extending World Cup title victory.

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win.

But it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240.

And Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a seven-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well. Travis was given the ‘Player of the Match’ for his century.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.