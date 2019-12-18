New Delhi: In today’s edition of bizarre and hilarious news, a mobile phone thief in Chennai broke open a mobile phone store in search of the latest arrivals. The thief must be a picky one for he stole only one model and then hurried out as the mobile shop owner woke up. And in the hurry, he forgot his own phone in the store.

The incident took place in Tondiarpet in Chennai, as reported by TOI. The owner of the shop, Janakiraman, was sleeping. At around 3 PM, he was woken up by some strange noise. Rushing to his store, he understood that there has been a shoddy attempt of theft as only one phone was missing.

The owner found the phone and handed it over to the police who are now investigating whether it was the thief’s phone or whether it was also a stolen phone. The police are taking help of the phone and the CCTV footages to ascertain the identity of the thief.