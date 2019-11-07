New Delhi: Stirring up a fresh controversy, the Andhra Pradesh government has cleared an order to deck up Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s Guntur home — Rs 73 lakh just for the windows and doors.

.@ysjagan’s Govt has allotted a whopping Rs. 73 LAKHS to fix WINDOWS for his house! Now that’s one super expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when AP is grappling with fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy! pic.twitter.com/ABz5Vva2FB — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 6, 2019

This is not the first time that the CM’s lavish home decor plan has drawn flak. Soon after he became the CM, roads of Rs 5 crore were laid in front of his home. Electric works of Rs 3.6 crore were done from the state coffer. According to reports, a helipad was built on the premises. Security arrangement took another Rs 1.89 crore.

According to an NDTV report, Jagan spent Rs 82 lakh to construct Praja Darbar where he would meet the public.

Another report in the past has revealed that Jagan is lavish not only in home decoration but also on personal tours. In August, the government reportedly sanctioned Rs 22.52 lakh for Jagan and his family’s personal tour to Jerusalem. An order was issued on July 26, 2019, for obtaining permission from the Ministry of External Affairs for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Jerusalem from August 1 to 4, 2019. The visit was mentioned as a private program. Another order was issued for security measures.