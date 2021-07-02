Bengaluru: After nearly a year, the residents of Bengaluru once reported hearing a loud boom-like sound at around 12:20 PM on Friday. As per reports from locals, the sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if it was another sonic boom. Notably, the Bengaluru city had witnessed a similar incident last year in May following which the defence department said was a sonic boom caused by a test flight. Also Read - Jammu Drone Attack: Mobile Activities Being Traced as NIA Begins Probe

In the meantime, the Indian Air Force test flight took off from the Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits. “The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude,” the Defence Ministry tweeted. Also Read - Jammu Air Force Station Blasts: Punjab on High Alert; Additional Forces Deployed in Pathankot

On the other hand, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said that there was no unusual activity on its part that may have caused the bang. Also Read - Jammu Air Force Station Blasts: 2 Injured Personnel To Remain Under Observation, Condition Stable

Talking about the loud bang, DCP South said, “It seems like a sonic boom. There is nothing on the ground. HAL is close by and over the past two days, Tejas sorties are happening. They are ready for delivery and before that, they do the final sortie check. It looks like a sonic boom as of now.”

“We have sent our forces all over but there is nothing on ground yet,” the officer added.

After the sound was heard, the Bengaluru residents took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report that the loud boom was heard in many parts of the city.

Loud noise heard in South Bengaluru. Officials checking if it's another sonic boom from an IAF jet. Similar perhaps to what happened in May last year. https://t.co/gHF6dQkrj2 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 2, 2021

While some residents said it felt like an earthquake, some were seen asking if it was a blast that shook up the city once again.