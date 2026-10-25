PM Modi to attend ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show in Varanasi today, CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the air show scheduled for Sunday during a meeting with officials at the Circuit House auditorium here, the UP government said in a statement. Emphasising the need to ensure easy public access to the Ganga ghats, he directed officials to avoid unnecessary barricading.
In view of the expected heavy crowds, he stressed that adequate attention must be paid to public convenience alongside security arrangements. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness along all major roads and at event venues across the city. He said, “Additional cleaning at all Ganga ghats, adequate toilet facilities and the availability of drinking water must be ensured to prevent any inconvenience to spectators.”
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival and the air show, the chief minister directed officials to put robust security arrangements in place at all major locations, including the Ganga ghats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the air show today as the chief guest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present on the occasion. Before this, Prime Minister will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi.
The air show, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), will showcase its operational capabilities, technological strength and aerial combat skills. Aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and indigenous light combat aircraft are expected to participate. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for security, traffic management, medical emergencies and crowd control in view of the anticipated turnout.
Chief Medical Officer N P Singh said three green corridors have been planned to facilitate emergency transport of patients amid traffic restrictions. Eight temporary hospitals and 100 ambulances, including two water ambulances, will be available. Major hospitals, including Sir Sunderlal Hospital and the BHU Trauma Centre, have been identified for emergency care, he said.
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