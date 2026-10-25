PM Modi to attend ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show in Varanasi today, CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations

Prime Minister will witness the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi tomorrow. The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the air show scheduled for Sunday during a meeting with officials at the Circuit House auditorium here, the UP government said in a statement. Emphasising the need to ensure easy public access to the Ganga ghats, he directed officials to avoid unnecessary barricading.

In view of the expected heavy crowds, he stressed that adequate attention must be paid to public convenience alongside security arrangements. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure proper cleanliness along all major roads and at event venues across the city. He said, “Additional cleaning at all Ganga ghats, adequate toilet facilities and the availability of drinking water must be ensured to prevent any inconvenience to spectators.”

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival and the air show, the chief minister directed officials to put robust security arrangements in place at all major locations, including the Ganga ghats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the air show today as the chief guest. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present on the occasion. Before this, Prime Minister will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi.

94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force

The air show, organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), will showcase its operational capabilities, technological strength and aerial combat skills. Aircraft such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and indigenous light combat aircraft are expected to participate. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements for security, traffic management, medical emergencies and crowd control in view of the anticipated turnout.

Here are some of the key details:

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said 79 temporary police stations have been established and 11,900 police personnel deployed for the event.

Personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), bomb disposal squad, and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will also be on duty

Four traffic plans have been prepared, with separate diversions, barricades and alternative routes for internal and external traffic.

Spectators arriving from within Varanasi will be directed to designated parking areas on the city side of the Ganga

Those coming from other districts will be guided towards parking and access points in the Ramnagar-Padav area.

The ghats have been divided into zones, with separate entry and exit routes.

Double barricading has been done along stretches of about 5.5 km each between Dumari and Sati Ghat and between Adi Keshav and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

CCTV cameras, 25 watchtowers, metal detectors and public address systems have also been arranged.

Security personnel will be deployed on the river, while anti-drone systems, all-terrain vehicles and cyber security teams will remain on alert.

Private boat operations on the Ganga will be prohibited from 8 am to 5 pm during the air show.

Unauthorised drone flights within a 5-kilometre radius on both sides of the ghats will also be prohibited.

Three Green Corridors Planned:

Chief Medical Officer N P Singh said three green corridors have been planned to facilitate emergency transport of patients amid traffic restrictions. Eight temporary hospitals and 100 ambulances, including two water ambulances, will be available. Major hospitals, including Sir Sunderlal Hospital and the BHU Trauma Centre, have been identified for emergency care, he said.