New Delhi: As Shiv Sena, BJP’s oldest ally, will sit with the opposition leaders in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the winter session of Parliament is likely to experience much heat. The 18 Sena MPs in Lok Sabha and three in Rajya Sabha have been allotted seats in the opposition row amid the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra. The Opposition looks to corner the government over issues like economic slowdown and illegal detention of leaders in Kashmir.

Addressing the all-party meet on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi said that the government is ready to discuss every issue.

A total of 35 key ordinances, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (which aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries) will be on the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s agenda as the winter session of the Parliament is set to commence on Monday.

The nearly month-long session is expected to fiery as the Opposition (at an all-party meeting) has asserted that it will seek answers from the government on issues such as a slowdown in the economy, farmer distress, unemployment and situation in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was scrapped in August.

Notably, the session, which will see a total of 20 sittings will conclude on December 13. Besides, a special joint sitting of the both the Houses has also been planned to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, during the session.

Important Bills Expected to be Taken up

Some of the other important bills that are expected to come up are– The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019, which amalgamates the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947; the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to replace an ordinance; the Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 — to amend the Companies Act, 2013 to decriminalise certain offences and facilitate ease of doing business; the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 facilitating orderly development of the chit fund industry introduced in Lok Sabha in August 2019.

The others are the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, which repeals the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970, and sets up a National Commission to regulate the education and practice of Indian systems of Medicine. It was introduced on January 7, 2019, in Rajya Sabha.

Also included are the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 prohibiting commercial surrogacy; the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It removes the president of the Indian National Congress as a trustee and empowers the central government to remove nominated members.