New Delhi: The Winter session of Parliament is expected to begin from November 18 and go on for a month, news agency PTI reported government sources as suggesting on Wednesday.

According to sources, the session is likely to begin on November 18 and end in the third week of December.

Notably, no official announcement in this regard has been made so far. However, the indication from sources came after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to decide on the dates.

A formal decision is expected to be announced next week after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

A number of bills are likely to be taken up during the session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.

One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

(With PTI inputs)