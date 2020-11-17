New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Winter Session of Parliament which generally commences from the last week of November or the first week of December is unlikely to be conducted this time. Notably, the national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded. Also Read - Delhi's COVID Surge Worst in The World; Centre Readies Fight Plan, Directs Airlifting of 75 Doctors & 250 Paramedics

If reports are to be believed, a single extended session of parliament is likely to be held instead of separate winter and budget sessions. However, nothing has been finalised as of now and discussions are still in a preliminary stage. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Begins Massive Phase 3 Trials of Covaxin With 26000 Patients

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency PTI, sources said, “A final call on the winter session of parliament is yet to be taken, but there are suggestions that a single unified session can be held in the place of two sessions in such a short span of period.” Also Read - Colleges, Hostels in Bengaluru to Reopen From Tuesday, COVID-19 Test Mandatory

Earlier, the monsoon session, which was held from September 14 amid the pandemic, was cut short after many MPs and Parliament staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Several first-time measures such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms were implemented during the monsoon session.

Similarly, the Budget session (starts from the last week of January) was also curtailed amid the looming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will not be the first time the house won’t convene. In 1975, 1979 and 1984, the Upper house did not conduct Winter Sessions.